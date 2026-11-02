Ninevah: a Solstice Celebration with Bow Thayer

Dec 11, 2026 - Dec 21, 2026

Bow Thayer's Ninevah: An Album Release & Winter Solstice Celebration

Part of Wassail Weekend Festivities

Join acclaimed Vermont musician and songwriter Bow Thayer at The Grange Theatre for a special series of performances celebrating the release of his newest album, Ninevah—an ambitious and captivating musical work three years in the making.

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Known for his unmistakable sound that blends Americana, folk, blues, rock, and a touch of psychedelia, Thayer has spent decades pushing musical boundaries and creating something entirely his own. With Ninevah, he takes listeners on a new journey, weaving together rich instrumentation, evocative lyrics, and musical storytelling inspired by the natural world.

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These special performances at The Grange Theatre offer an opportunity to experience Ninevah in a setting made for listening, discovery, and connection. With Thayer's inventive musicianship, compelling storytelling, and a sound that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre, audiences can expect an evening that is as thought-provoking as it is musically exhilarating.

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Whether you're a longtime Bow Thayer fan or discovering his music for the first time, this is a chance to experience one of Vermont's most original musical voices as he shares an exciting new chapter of his work.

Come experience Ninevah—where Vermont's wild beauty meets boundless musical imagination.

Tickets: $30 in advance / $35 at the door

Dates/Times:

Friday, December 11, 7pm

​Saturday, December 12, 7pm

​Sunday, December 13, 3pm

​Friday, December 18, 7pm

​Saturday, December 19, 7pm

​Sunday, December 20, 3pm

​Monday, December 21, 7pm

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The Grange Theatre is located in Pomfret, VT