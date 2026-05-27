NH Master Chorale Sings a Song of Democracy

The Master Chorale commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a program that evokes a vast range of American experience. You’ll be stirred by the patriotic strains of Irving Berlin’s Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor and Howard Hanson’s Song of Democracy, which sets Walt Whitman’s expansive vision of the nation’s aspirations. Reminded of the endless struggles to realize those aspirations – Mari Esabel Valverde’s When Thunder Comes and Frank Ticheli’s prayerful Earth Song. Moved by Randall Thompson’s beloved hymn Alleluia, one of the most enduring pieces of American choral music. And finally, uplifted by songs from Newfoundland that convey a generosity of spirit that embraced a cross-section of humanity in the dark days following September 11, 2001… a quarter-century ago.