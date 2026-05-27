© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

NH Master Chorale Sings a Song of Democracy

NH Master Chorale Sings a Song of Democracy

The Master Chorale commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a program that evokes a vast range of American experience. You’ll be stirred by the patriotic strains of Irving Berlin’s Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor and Howard Hanson’s Song of Democracy, which sets Walt Whitman’s expansive vision of the nation’s aspirations. Reminded of the endless struggles to realize those aspirations – Mari Esabel Valverde’s When Thunder Comes and Frank Ticheli’s prayerful Earth Song. Moved by Randall Thompson’s beloved hymn Alleluia, one of the most enduring pieces of American choral music. And finally, uplifted by songs from Newfoundland that convey a generosity of spirit that embraced a cross-section of humanity in the dark days following September 11, 2001… a quarter-century ago.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Free - $30
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Master Chorale
info@nhmasterchorale.org
nhmasterchorale.org
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
21 Centre St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-224-2523
office@stpaulsconcord.org
www.stpaulsconcord.org.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.