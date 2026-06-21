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New York Theatre Ballet: The Nutcracker

New York Theatre Ballet: The Nutcracker

From clockwork imps to a luminous owl that flies above the audience, mice dressed in polka dots and dancers dancing with huge chopsticks, this timeless, re-imagined classic bursts with energy and excitement. This holiday ballet, danced to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, is set in Art Nouveau style circa 1907 with innovative choreography by long-time NYTB choreographer, Keith Michael; set design by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith; and costumes by Resident Costume Designer of the Metropolitan Opera, Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan.

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
$20-$39
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

Artist Group Info

New York Theatre Ballet
https://nytb.org/
The Colonial Theatre - Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/juston-mckinney-2/

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