© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

New Hampshire orchid society monthly meeting- guest speaker Fancisco Miranda

New Hampshire orchid society monthly meeting- guest speaker Fancisco Miranda

🌿 Join the New Hampshire Orchid Society for our November Monthly Meeting featuring special guest speaker Francisco Miranda of Miranda Orchids!

We are excited to welcome Francisco Miranda, a botanist, naturalist, orchid taxonomist, and grower with decades of experience studying orchids in their natural habitats throughout Brazil.

Francisco has been involved with orchids since the 1970s and has traveled extensively throughout Brazil, including several years exploring the Amazon. His fieldwork has contributed to the discovery and description of orchid species, particularly within the Catasetinae and Laeliinae groups.

Since 1988, Francisco has shared his knowledge with orchid societies and enthusiasts throughout the United States and internationally.

He is also the founder of Miranda Orchids, a Florida-based nursery established in 1999 that specializes in selected Brazilian orchid species, particularly the Cattleya alliance.

Whether you’re a longtime orchid grower or just beginning your collection, this is a wonderful opportunity to learn from someone who has spent decades studying orchids both in cultivation and in the wild!

🌸 MONTHLY MEETING DETAILS

📅 Saturday, November 14, 2026

📍 Bedford Old Town Hall

70 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH

🕘 Schedule

9:30 AM – Board Meeting

11:00 AM – Show Table plants should be in place

12:00 PM – General Meeting & Potluck Lunch

Guest Speaker Presentation – Francisco Miranda

Meeting concludes approximately 3:00 PM.

🌺 BRING YOUR BLOOMING ORCHIDS!

Our monthly Show Table is one of the highlights of every meeting! Members are encouraged to bring their blooming orchids to share with fellow growers.

Whether it’s a first bloom, an old favorite, or something unusual, we’d love to see what you’ve been growing!

Please have all plants on the Show Table by 11:00 AM.

🥗 POTLUCK LUNCH

Our meeting includes a potluck lunch, and everyone is encouraged to bring something to share if they’re able!

The board will provide several dishes, but salads, sandwiches, desserts, and warm dishes are always welcome.

🌿 NEW TO THE NEW HAMPSHIRE ORCHID SOCIETY?

We welcome orchid enthusiasts of all experience levels! Our monthly meetings are a great opportunity to meet fellow growers, learn something new, ask questions, and become part of New Hampshire’s orchid-growing community.

We look forward to seeing everyone in November!

Learn more about our guest speaker and his nursery:

🌐 https://www.mirandaorchids.com

🌐 https://www.nhorchids.org

Old Bedford Town Hall
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Orchid Society
603-540-8195
show@nhorchids.org
https://www.nhorchids.org

Artist Group Info

Francisco Miranda
Old Bedford Town Hall
70 Bedford Center Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
5403358690
BedfordOffBroadway@comcast.net
Http://bedfordoffbroadway.com

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.