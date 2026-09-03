Calling all New Hampshire residents! New Hampshire residents receive special $10 trail admission (regular rates: $30/adults, $28/seniors, $24/youth), offering an accessible opportunity to explore the natural world close to home.

New Hampshire Day is a way for the Science Center to give back to the community, helping Granite Staters connect with native wildlife, learn about local ecology, and create lasting memories with family and friends.

This special day is made possible through the generous support of Dead River Company, Path Vacations, and the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Foundation (NHEC). In addition to its sponsorship, NHEC is covering admission fees for its members. NHEC members must show a copy of their electric bill at admissions to receive free entry.

All New Hampshire Day tickets are for one-hour entry blocks and must be purchased in advance. Bring proof of NH residency and plan for a fun-filled experience, including Up Close to Animals presentations at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Last trail admission is during the 2:30–3:30 p.m. window.