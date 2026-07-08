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New Castle Village Christmas Fair

New Castle Village Christmas Fair

Save the date Dec. 5. The spectacular New Castle Village Christmas Fair will start at 8:00 am, with lines out the door of the Recreation Building. Come early for the fabulous offerings.
You will find unique handmade crafts, including ornaments and knitted items; creative wreaths, boxwood trees and greens centerpieces for your holiday table; delicious candy for gifts; scrumptious baked goods; vintage jewelry and scarves; and the ever-popular Pet Treasures.
The Silent Auction has many unique and valuable treasures to tempt you.
You can also pickup the time-tested New Castle Cookbook and the highly acclaimed book on the history of New Castle by J. Dennis Robinson, entitled New Castle: New Hampshire’s Smallest, Oldest & Only Island Town.
Come hungry because coffee and baked goods will be available in the morning, and lobster rolls, chowder and hot dogs for lunch time.
Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will be visiting from 10-12.
All proceeds from this fair go towards supporting numerous local worthy charitable organizations, as well as the New Castle church.
Don’t miss it!

New Castle Recreation Center
08:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

New Castle Congregational Church Guild
6035488987
marilynwalker0226@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

jethammond@gmail.com
New Castle Recreation Center
301 Wentworth Road
New Castle, New Hampshire 03854
603-436-4440
oldgreatisland@gmail.com
http://www.newcastlenh.org/home/pages/400th-year-celebration

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