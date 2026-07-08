Save the date Dec. 5. The spectacular New Castle Village Christmas Fair will start at 8:00 am, with lines out the door of the Recreation Building. Come early for the fabulous offerings.

You will find unique handmade crafts, including ornaments and knitted items; creative wreaths, boxwood trees and greens centerpieces for your holiday table; delicious candy for gifts; scrumptious baked goods; vintage jewelry and scarves; and the ever-popular Pet Treasures.

The Silent Auction has many unique and valuable treasures to tempt you.

You can also pickup the time-tested New Castle Cookbook and the highly acclaimed book on the history of New Castle by J. Dennis Robinson, entitled New Castle: New Hampshire’s Smallest, Oldest & Only Island Town.

Come hungry because coffee and baked goods will be available in the morning, and lobster rolls, chowder and hot dogs for lunch time.

Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will be visiting from 10-12.

All proceeds from this fair go towards supporting numerous local worthy charitable organizations, as well as the New Castle church.

Don’t miss it!