Not In My Name NH and the UCC Church of Durham present NAZA, from the directors of “No Other Land” and featuring anonymous testimony from Israeli military and intelligence officers about the widespread disregard for collateral civilian causalities (NAZA).

NAZA recently won the jury award at the Venice Film Festival after receiving a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation. But Israeli government officials call the directors traitors and have called for the revocation of their Israeli citizenship.

Following the screening, there will be discussion about this new film and the controversy surrounding it. The event is free, and no preregistration is required, but donations our welcome on this site and at the door. Palestinian olive oil, and arts and crafts will be available for sale.

Cosponsors include NH Peace Action Education Fund, Palestine Education Network, NHCUCC Peace with Justice Advocates, Veterans for Peace, September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, Karin and Stephen Barndollar, NH Peacekeepers.