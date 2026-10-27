Natural Burial in the Seacoast - Film Screening in the Music Room at Carey Cottage

Join us for an informative event about natural burial - an approach that minimizes environmental impact and works in harmony with nature.

Part 1 - FILM SCREENING

Of the 20 minute documentary "From Earth to Earth, The Lost Art of Dying in America", which showcases the beauty and significance of natural burial and highlights Vermont Forest Cemetery.

Part 2 - GREEN BURIAL INFO SESSION

Plus natural burial cemeteries and the efforts of our local nonprofit to start a cemetery like this for the Seacoast.

Part 3 - Q&A/DISCUSSION

To dive into whatever end of life and body disposition topics on your mind.

The historic Music Room at Carey Cottage requires navigating a few steps at the entrance. If you have any mobility concerns, please let us know in advance and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

Event space generously donated by The Forest Society.