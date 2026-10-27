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Natural Burial in the Seacoast - Film Screening in the Music Room at Carey Cottage

Natural Burial in the Seacoast - Film Screening in the Music Room at Carey Cottage

Join us for an informative event about natural burial - an approach that minimizes environmental impact and works in harmony with nature.

Part 1 - FILM SCREENING
Of the 20 minute documentary "From Earth to Earth, The Lost Art of Dying in America", which showcases the beauty and significance of natural burial and highlights Vermont Forest Cemetery.

Part 2 - GREEN BURIAL INFO SESSION
Plus natural burial cemeteries and the efforts of our local nonprofit to start a cemetery like this for the Seacoast.

Part 3 - Q&A/DISCUSSION
To dive into whatever end of life and body disposition topics on your mind.

The historic Music Room at Carey Cottage requires navigating a few steps at the entrance. If you have any mobility concerns, please let us know in advance and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.

Event space generously donated by The Forest Society.

Carey Cottage (Music Room)
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lotus and Lavender Natural Burial
603-566-7969
info@lotusandlavenderburial.org
https://www.lotusandlavenderburial.org/
Carey Cottage (Music Room)
400 Little Harbor Rd.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://yogainaction.org/

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