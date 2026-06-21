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National Geographic Live: Chasing Monarchs

National Geographic Live: Chasing Monarchs

Fifty years after the startling discovery that monarch butterflies spend winters in the forests of Mexico, photographer and National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo reveals this winged wonder of the insect world in new ways with never-before-seen visuals. Tag along with conservationists and citizen scientists who are helping this species avoid catastrophic threats, all through Jaime’s beautiful photos and videos.

Jaime Rojo is a photographer and a strong advocate of wilderness conservation and large-landscape connectivity. His goal is to capture images that can ultimately become tools for the creation of new protected areas. He is an International League of Conservation Photographers Senior Fellow, a trustee of the WILD Foundation, and the recipient of honors in competitions such as World Press Photo and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
$35-$45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 19 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

Artist Group Info

National Geographic Live
https://live.nationalgeographic.org/
The Colonial Theatre - Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/juston-mckinney-2/

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