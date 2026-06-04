Part dance party, part bonfire, part rewilding ritual, MudBall is an all-outdoor, high-energy celebration of movement, music, and mischief. After dancing your boots off, the day culminates in JoyFire—a collective act of letting go. Bring a stick (or two, or ten), write your wishes, worries, or wildest dreams, and watch them burn together. It’s a release. A renewal. A ridiculously good time.

Events include:

Glam Tent with playful makeup

Crowning of the Queen and King of the dance floor

Spring Equinox ball drop

Community mural-making

Food trucks

Come for the dancing. Stay for the fire. Leave lighter, wilder, and more connected than when you arrived.