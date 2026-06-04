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MudBall

MudBall

Part dance party, part bonfire, part rewilding ritual, MudBall is an all-outdoor, high-energy celebration of movement, music, and mischief. After dancing your boots off, the day culminates in JoyFire—a collective act of letting go. Bring a stick (or two, or ten), write your wishes, worries, or wildest dreams, and watch them burn together. It’s a release. A renewal. A ridiculously good time.
Events include:
Glam Tent with playful makeup
Crowning of the Queen and King of the dance floor
Spring Equinox ball drop
Community mural-making
Food trucks

Come for the dancing. Stay for the fire. Leave lighter, wilder, and more connected than when you arrived.

Desert of Maine
$15-$35
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 22 Mar 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Classical Uprising
info@classicaluprising.org
www.classicaluprising.org
Desert of Maine
95 Desert Rd
Freeport, Maine 04032

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