Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum 25th Annual Powwow

Powwow! Save the date for our biggest event of the year at Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and tradition at MKIM’s 25th Annual Intertribal Powwow! Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12, 2026 at 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Experience the vibrant colors of regalia, powerful dances, heartwarming music, and over 20 traders with handmade crafts — this event offers something for everyone.

Whether you’re learning about Indigenous cultures for the first time or reconnecting with friends, the Powwow is a must-see event for all ages. Don’t miss out on this chance to share in the spirit of unity and respect. Be part of Our Circle!

Gates open 10am with the Grand Entry at noon both days.

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd, Warner, NH indianmuseum.org (603) 456-2600

Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12, 2026 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. www.indianmuseum.org/calendar

$12 for members and Seniors, $17 for Adults, $10 for Children, FREE for Native Americans

