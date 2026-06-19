© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum 25th Annual Powwow

Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum 25th Annual Powwow

Powwow! Save the date for our biggest event of the year at Mt Kearsarge Indian Museum
Join us for an unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and tradition at MKIM’s 25th Annual Intertribal Powwow! Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12, 2026 at 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Experience the vibrant colors of regalia, powerful dances, heartwarming music, and over 20 traders with handmade crafts — this event offers something for everyone.

Whether you’re learning about Indigenous cultures for the first time or reconnecting with friends, the Powwow is a must-see event for all ages. Don’t miss out on this chance to share in the spirit of unity and respect. Be part of Our Circle!

Gates open 10am with the Grand Entry at noon both days.
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, 18 Highlawn Rd, Warner, NH indianmuseum.org (603) 456-2600
Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12, 2026 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. www.indianmuseum.org/calendar

$12 for members and Seniors, $17 for Adults, $10 for Children, FREE for Native Americans

Indian Museum
12-17
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
6034562600
deputydirector@indianmuseum.org
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum

Artist Group Info

development@indianmuseum.org
Indian Museum
18 Highlawn Road
Warner, New Hampshire 03278-0142
6034562600
development@indianmuseum.org
www.indianmuseum.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.