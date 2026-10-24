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Movies at the Majestic: This is Spinal Tap

Movies at the Majestic: This is Spinal Tap

Join us for a special screening of the ultimate 1984 rockumentary, This Is Spinal Tap. Starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, the film follows England’s loudest and most punctual heavy metal band as they navigate dodgy gigs, miniature bread, glowing Stonehenge monuments, and amplifiers that go all the way to 11. Grab some popcorn, embrace your inner rock god, and come experience this hilarious cult classic on the big screen! During the show, moviegoers can enjoy fresh popcorn and a selection of concessions.

The Majestic Theatre
$8-$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/the-majestic-cafe/
The Majestic Theatre
36 Main Street
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
(603) 447 - 4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

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