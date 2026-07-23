Movies at the Majestic: Summer of Soul

Step back in time to the summer of 1969, where, while the world watched the moon landing, an even more profound cultural revolution was taking place in Harlem.

The Majestic Theatre is proud to host the second event of our Summer Concert Film Series: the Academy Award-winning documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, this film documents the Harlem Cultural Festival—a massive, six-week celebration of Black history, fashion, and music that drew over 300,000 attendees.

For decades, this incredible footage sat in a basement, unseen and largely forgotten. Now, fully restored and remastered, it offers a front-row seat to legendary performances from some of the greatest artists of the 20th century, including:

Stevie Wonder at the height of his powers.

Nina Simone delivering a performance that redefined soul.

Sly and the Family Stone bringing their high-voltage funk to the stage.

Mahalia Jackson & Mavis Staples in a breathtaking, historic gospel duet.

B.B. King, Gladys Knight & the Pips, The 5th Dimension, and many more.

More than just a concert film, Summer of Soul is a powerful, joyous, and essential piece of American history. It captures a moment of unity, community, and artistic brilliance that feels as vital and urgent today as it did over fifty years ago.