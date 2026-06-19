Movie Night: The Invisible Mammal

Join us for a free showing of this new feature-length documentary, which follows an all-woman team of biologists as they set out to save bats from the ravages of white-nose syndrome. Directed by Bay Area filmmaker Kristin Tieche, The Invisible Mammal world-premiered at the 2025 DocLands Documentary Film Festival to a sold-out crowd, where it won the Audience Choice Award. Hopeful and science-driven, The Invisible Mammal illuminates the connections between bat conservation and infectious disease —and will help you see these small-but-mighty mammals in a whole new light. Following the film, Haley Andreozzi and Sandi Houghton of NH Bat Counts will be on hand for questions, and to share what you can do to protect bats here in the Granite State.

The film runtime is 90 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A session. Participants are invited to bring comfortable camp chairs and snacks or dinner. Popcorn and beverages will be provided.

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.