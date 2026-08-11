In a spacious open field graced with extensive mountain views, the Moore Dam Bluegrass Festival will celebrate its FIRST music festival event from August 28-30. The brainchild of Nate Alberts (NCCR and Jerry Jam), the festival will feature bluegrass talent from all over New England, from local icons of the industry to up-and-coming artists. In July, the Moore Dam Bluegrass Festival’s lineup was unveiled to include Beg, Steal or Borrow, Bowmen, The Tenderbellies, Tim Easton and the Hazel Project to name just a few. To view the full lineup, visit mooredamblugrass.com.

The weekend will be filled with live bluegrass, jams and dancing. Contra dancing and organized jams will be held in the barn and, of course, impromptu live jam sessions by campers and visitors are encouraged. The event will also feature food and artisanal craft vendors, camping and more. This will be a fun, friendly, family-oriented event in the community-honored tradition of bluegrass.

Camping tickets and single day tickets are still available and can be purchased at mooredamblugrass.com. If you are interested in sponsorship, please reach out to the event via the Moore Dam Bluegrass Festival website.