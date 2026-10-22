Montshire After Dark: Radioactive

Montshire After Dark returns on November 6, 2026 with the theme Radioactive!

DJ Rex is bringing the vibes, dinner and drinks will be available for purchase from Brownsville Butcher & Pantry, and the Montshire team is showcasing Half Life math, Geiger Counters, and Radioactive Rock samples!

Bring yourself, a date, a buddy, or a group, for this adults-only night. Ages 21+ only, with dinner and drinks available for purchase from Brownsville Butcher & Pantry. Pre-registration is required for this popular event.