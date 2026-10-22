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Montshire After Dark: Radioactive

Montshire After Dark: Radioactive

Montshire After Dark returns on November 6, 2026 with the theme Radioactive!
DJ Rex is bringing the vibes, dinner and drinks will be available for purchase from Brownsville Butcher & Pantry, and the Montshire team is showcasing Half Life math, Geiger Counters, and Radioactive Rock samples!

Bring yourself, a date, a buddy, or a group, for this adults-only night. Ages 21+ only, with dinner and drinks available for purchase from Brownsville Butcher & Pantry. Pre-registration is required for this popular event.

Montshire Museum of Science
$20 per person
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Montshire Museum of Science
8026492200
montshire@montshire.org
https://www.montshire.org/calendar/event-detail/igloo-build-and-the-science-of-winter-2022
Montshire Museum of Science
1 Montshire Road
Norwich, Vermont 05055
8026492200
honor.hingston-cox@montshire.org
https://www.montshire.org

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