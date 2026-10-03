© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Monster Mash with Emily's Garage Band

Monster Mash with Emily's Garage Band

More than 90 years of dancers have crossed the Ballroom floor, and this Halloween, some of them may be coming back. Mix and mingle with spirits from the past at the Haunted Ballroom, where the costumes are killer, the dance floor is alive, and anything can happen after dark.

Emily’s Garage Band takes the stage, bringing a full horn section and a dance-ready mix of nostalgia pop, funk, R&B, and more to keep the Haunted Ballroom moving. Watch as something wicked takes the floor with a special Halloween performance by Fox Run Dance Company, and visit our live tarot card reader to see what the cards have in store for you.

Dress to thrill, terrify, tempt, or get a laugh. We’ll be crowning costume winners throughout the night, with free tickets to upcoming Ballroom events and a cash Grand Prize on the line.

Costume Categories:

Tim Curry Tribute - come as your favorite Tim Curry character! Think Dr. Frank-N-Furter (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Pennywise (IT), the Lord of Darkness (Legend), Rooster Hannigan (Annie), or the Grand Wizard (The Worst Witch)
Nightmare Fuel - for the scariest, creepiest, most unsettling costume
Drop Dead Gorgeous - sexy, sultry, sizzling and spooky
Twice the Trouble - best couples costume, from perfectly paired to completely unhinged
Dying Laughing - the funniest costume of the night

Doors open at 7:30 pm | Music & Dancing 8:00–11:00 pm

Limited advance tickets $20, tickets will increase to $25 when sold out, so grab yours early and start planning your costume.

Rockingham Ballroom
$20.00 - $25.00
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rockingham Ballroom
(833) 277-6257
ward.james.p@gmail.com
https://www.rockinballroom.club/
Rockingham Ballroom
22 Ash Swamp Road
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
6036737683
alsaloky@aol.com
www.rockinballroom.club

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.