Monster Mash with Emily's Garage Band

More than 90 years of dancers have crossed the Ballroom floor, and this Halloween, some of them may be coming back. Mix and mingle with spirits from the past at the Haunted Ballroom, where the costumes are killer, the dance floor is alive, and anything can happen after dark.

Emily’s Garage Band takes the stage, bringing a full horn section and a dance-ready mix of nostalgia pop, funk, R&B, and more to keep the Haunted Ballroom moving. Watch as something wicked takes the floor with a special Halloween performance by Fox Run Dance Company, and visit our live tarot card reader to see what the cards have in store for you.

Dress to thrill, terrify, tempt, or get a laugh. We’ll be crowning costume winners throughout the night, with free tickets to upcoming Ballroom events and a cash Grand Prize on the line.

Costume Categories:

Tim Curry Tribute - come as your favorite Tim Curry character! Think Dr. Frank-N-Furter (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Pennywise (IT), the Lord of Darkness (Legend), Rooster Hannigan (Annie), or the Grand Wizard (The Worst Witch)

Nightmare Fuel - for the scariest, creepiest, most unsettling costume

Drop Dead Gorgeous - sexy, sultry, sizzling and spooky

Twice the Trouble - best couples costume, from perfectly paired to completely unhinged

Dying Laughing - the funniest costume of the night

Doors open at 7:30 pm | Music & Dancing 8:00–11:00 pm

Limited advance tickets $20, tickets will increase to $25 when sold out, so grab yours early and start planning your costume.

