Monadnock Music at the Old Meeting House in Francestown, July 26.
Monadnock Music at the Old Meeting House in Francestown, July 26.
Monadnock Music at the Old Meeting House in Francestown, July 26.
July 26, from 4-5pm, The Old Meeting House of Francestown will feature Monadnock Music,
in a free concert, as part of the Sundays at 4 concert series. This renowned classical music
organization based in Peterborough, NH was founded by the late James Bolle, Main Street
Francestown resident. This non-profit association provides exceptional music in intimate, high-
quality and accessible performances across the Monadnock region, featuring a diverse repertoire
ranging from traditional masterpieces to contemporary works, often in intimate village settings.
Monadnock Music was established with a mission to bring world-class classical music to the
local community, promoting a sense of discovery and connection through music.
The July 26 program “Two of a Kind” includes a pair of dazzling string quartets by two brilliant
composers, written only a few years apart. From Germany, Robert Schumann (String Quartet #1
in A minor, (1842)) is known as the consummate poet of music and his creative work is
characterized by intense emotional and rhetorical expression. From France, George Onslow
(String Quartet #29 in D minor, (1836)) is a gifted and prolific composer whose music is full of
virtuosity and effortless grace. Although quite different in their philosophy – Schumann looking
always toward the future, and Onslow rooted in the traditions of the past – both works are
teeming with beauty and imagination.
The concert will be performed by musicians Eunae Koh and Nathan Meltzer (violins), Tanner
Menees (viola) and Rafael Popper-Keizer (cello).
Please join us for our 4th summer event inside the Old Meeting House of Francestown, at
4 pm. on Sunday, July 26. The concert is free, but donations are welcome.