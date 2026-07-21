Monadnock Music at the Old Meeting House in Francestown, July 26.

July 26, from 4-5pm, The Old Meeting House of Francestown will feature Monadnock Music,

in a free concert, as part of the Sundays at 4 concert series. This renowned classical music

organization based in Peterborough, NH was founded by the late James Bolle, Main Street

Francestown resident. This non-profit association provides exceptional music in intimate, high-

quality and accessible performances across the Monadnock region, featuring a diverse repertoire

ranging from traditional masterpieces to contemporary works, often in intimate village settings.

Monadnock Music was established with a mission to bring world-class classical music to the

local community, promoting a sense of discovery and connection through music.

The July 26 program “Two of a Kind” includes a pair of dazzling string quartets by two brilliant

composers, written only a few years apart. From Germany, Robert Schumann (String Quartet #1

in A minor, (1842)) is known as the consummate poet of music and his creative work is

characterized by intense emotional and rhetorical expression. From France, George Onslow

(String Quartet #29 in D minor, (1836)) is a gifted and prolific composer whose music is full of

virtuosity and effortless grace. Although quite different in their philosophy – Schumann looking

always toward the future, and Onslow rooted in the traditions of the past – both works are

teeming with beauty and imagination.

The concert will be performed by musicians Eunae Koh and Nathan Meltzer (violins), Tanner

Menees (viola) and Rafael Popper-Keizer (cello).

Please join us for our 4th summer event inside the Old Meeting House of Francestown, at

4 pm. on Sunday, July 26. The concert is free, but donations are welcome.