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Mindful Stitching

Mindful Stitching

Using hand-stitching as a mindful routine, participants will stitch alongside each other at Aplomb. Join our monthly recurring meetup alongside Lauren Grace Williamson every second Wednesday of the month. This community meetup is meant to be a relaxed stitching group, rather than an instructed workshop. You are welcome and encouraged to bring meaningful medium- to lightweight textile to start or continue a project you are working on. Bring your own materials or share ours. You may request an art kit if joining via zoom. Please register each month so we know how to set up the room.

The Aplomb Project
Suggested donation of $10
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Wednesday through Apr 14, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
https://theaplombproject.org/

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