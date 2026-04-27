Middle and High School Dungeons and Dragons
Middle and High School Dungeons and Dragons
DMed by MPL staff members, Middle AND High Schoolers can register for our next D&D campaign.
Due to the overwhelming demand for spots in our last campaign, we'll be running two (2) tables this time!
Registration is required and each table is limited to 6 players. Players will be randomly assigned to a DM. Both tables will be running the same adventure.
Maxfield Public Library
Every week through Jun 23, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
nlgauvreau@yahoo.com
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org