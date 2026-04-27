© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Middle and High School Dungeons and Dragons

Middle and High School Dungeons and Dragons

DMed by MPL staff members, Middle AND High Schoolers can register for our next D&D campaign.
Due to the overwhelming demand for spots in our last campaign, we'll be running two (2) tables this time!

Registration is required and each table is limited to 6 players. Players will be randomly assigned to a DM. Both tables will be running the same adventure.

Maxfield Public Library
Every week through Jun 23, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://www.maxfieldlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

nlgauvreau@yahoo.com
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.