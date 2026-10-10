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Merrymaking on West Merrimack

Merrymaking on West Merrimack

Come join us to kick off the holiday season! This free holiday street festival will include music, food, and fun activities. This event is perfect for families, friends, and anyone looking to have a good time. Don't miss out on the 4th Annual Merrymaking on W. Merrimack - mark your calendars and spread the word!

This free street festival offers something for everyone:
- Enjoy live music from Dakota Smart from the NH Music Collective
- Feast on the best of Manchester and NH with a lineup of top food trucks and vendors, including Deadproof Pizza Co, Granite State Glizzys, Slightly Crooked Pies, NXT Coffee Bar, Graze & Go NH, Konky's Creative Kitchen, and Bubble Bee Milk Tea
- Enjoy a festive drink at our featured bar showcasing local products
- Shop local with over 30 local businesses and artisans, featuring unique, handmade gifts for everyone on your list
- Enjoy fun, free activities for all ages, including Touch a Truck with Manchester Fire Department, the Manchester Bookmobile, facepainting, and lawn games

West Merrimack Street
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Manchester Neighbors' Network
7326824073
merrymakingmht@gmail.com
merrymakingmht.com
West Merrimack Street
West Merrimack Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101

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