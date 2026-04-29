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Memorial Muster Day

Memorial Muster Day

Hanover's Memorial Muster Day has deep ties to history and to community with the first Memorial "Muster" Day held in 1961 and organized by Hanover Center resident and long-time Hanover High School educator, Lillian Kenison Bailey.

Lillian's vision for Memorial Day was to create a community event that engaged youth and harkened back to the Muster Days of the early 19th century when the citizen military would gather (or "muster") on the Hanover Center Parade Ground to practice drills. At the end of that event, the participants, along with family and neighbors, would enjoy a dinner together.

This will be the 65th Muster Day celebration and will include free burritos, cookies, and ice cream; music by the Lyme Town Band; and special speakers!

Hanover Center Parade Ground
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org
Hanover Center Parade Ground
6 Parade Ground Rd
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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