Meet the Artists
Meet the Artists
Join us at NHAA's Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery for a Meet the Artists panel featuring Drew DiPasquale, Julie Peck and Dr. Adhi Two Owls. Each artist has a solo exhibition at NHAA during the month of November, and are joining us to talk about their exhibitions, artistic practices and abstraction. Free and open to all.
New Hampshire Art Association
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Art Association
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
emily@nhartassociation.org
New Hampshire Art Association
136 State StreetPortsmouth, New Hampshire 03824
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com