Messages from Spirit

Join us for an evening of meaningful, heart-centered connections with loved ones in Spirit.

Experience an intimate demonstration with Medium Lauren Rainbow, who will connect with those who have passed and deliver evidential messages from the spirit world. This is more than communication, it’s an opportunity for healing, peace, and a renewed sense of connection.

Why Attend a Messages from Spirit Demonstration?

Experience Genuine Connection

With over a decade of experience, Lauren Rainbow shares clear, evidential messages that offer comfort, healing, and reassurance.

A Heart-Centered Approach

Working with compassion, joy, and love, Lauren creates a safe space to open your heart and connect with Spirit.

Witness Evidential Mediumship

Be part of a shared experience where you’ll witness powerful, undeniable connections between this world and the next.

Prepare for an evening of meaningful spiritual connections.

Don’t miss this opportunity to feel closer to your loved ones, gain clarity, and find peace. Reserve your spot today for a truly unforgettable experience.

Join the Messages from Spirit Demonstration with Lauren Rainbow and embrace the power of connection.

About Lauren Rainbow

Lauren Rainbow is an internationally recognized psychic medium, author, spiritual teacher, and sacred travel guide with over 20 years of experience. She is devoted to inspiring and supporting others on their spiritual journey.

Lauren also leads transformative journeys to sacred sites around the world including India, Egypt, Peru, Mexico, and Bali helping people deepen their connection, open their hearts, and share their light.

She is the co-author of the best-selling Mediumship Training Deck, created with Psychic Medium John Holland and published by Hay House in 2020.

To learn more, visit:

www.laurenrainbow.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaurenRainbowMedium

Instagram: @LaurenRainbowMedium