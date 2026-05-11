Me2: "The Story Behind the Music" – A Brain Stories Podcast Experience

An event celebrating the Brain Stories podcast series on conductor Ronald Braunstein and the Me2 Orchestra takes place on Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00 pm at the Manchester City Library. The event is hosted by the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and features podcast excerpts, a panel discussion, curated music videos, and a festive reception. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. To learn more visit www.me2music.org.