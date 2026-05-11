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Me2: "The Story Behind the Music" – A Brain Stories Podcast Experience

Me2: "The Story Behind the Music" – A Brain Stories Podcast Experience

An event celebrating the Brain Stories podcast series on conductor Ronald Braunstein and the Me2 Orchestra takes place on Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00 pm at the Manchester City Library. The event is hosted by the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and features podcast excerpts, a panel discussion, curated music videos, and a festive reception. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. To learn more visit www.me2music.org.

Manchester City Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Me2 Orchestra
802-238-8369
caroline@me2music.org
https://www.me2music.org
Manchester City Library
405 Pine Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03104
manchestercitylibrary.org

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