Matt Flinner Trio

Friday, November 13, 2026 - 7:00 PM EST

The Matt Flinner Trio

“Deeply Rooted New Acoustic Music”

In 2006, three musical pals decided to get together to play a few gigs; since then, the Matt Flinner Trio has been exploring new pathways and setting new standards for the bluegrass trio sound all around the U.S. and Europe.

Mandolinist Matt Flinner, guitarist Ross Martin and bassist Eric Thorin cover a wide variety of musical styles—all with the common ground of American roots music. Bluegrass, jazz and old-time music are all present here in their ways, along with a dose of classical chamber music composition and arrangement, as the members all draw from their wide array of musical loves, experiences and influences. These influences boil down into the trio’s own organic sound of New Acoustic music, or Modern String Band music, or Chamber Grass (music is getting harder and harder to label these days, isn’t it?). Whatever label you put on it, it is guaranteed to be fresh and original, and definitely something you’ve never quite heard before.

Artistree Community Arts Center is located at 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, Vermont