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Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert

Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert

Music to warm the darkest days of winter! The Manchester Choral Society celebrates its 66th season with Poulenc’s radiant “Gloria,” Saint-Saens’ lyrical “Christmas Oratorio,” and Vaughan-Williams’ timeless “Fantasia on Greensleeves.” Joined by strings, harp, organ, and a quintet of soloists, the seventy-voice chorus brings these enduring works to life in the beautiful acoustics of Ste. Marie Parish.

Ste. Marie Parish
General $30, Seniors/Military $25, Students Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Manchester Choral Society
(603) 472-6627
info@mcsnh.org
http://www.mcsnh.org

Artist Group Info

Manchester Choral Society
info@mcsnh.org
https://mcsnh.org/index.html
Ste. Marie Parish
378 Notre Dame Ave
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102
(603) 472-6627
Info@mcsnh.org
https://www.mcsnh.org/

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