Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert
Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert
Music to warm the darkest days of winter! The Manchester Choral Society celebrates its 66th season with Poulenc’s radiant “Gloria,” Saint-Saens’ lyrical “Christmas Oratorio,” and Vaughan-Williams’ timeless “Fantasia on Greensleeves.” Joined by strings, harp, organ, and a quintet of soloists, the seventy-voice chorus brings these enduring works to life in the beautiful acoustics of Ste. Marie Parish.
Ste. Marie Parish
$30 General, $25 Seniors/Military, Free Students
07:30 PM - 09:39 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Manchester Choral Society
(603) 472-6627
info@mcsnh.org
Artist Group Info
Manchester Choral Society
info@mcsnh.org
Ste. Marie Parish
378 Notre Dame AveManchester, New Hampshire 03102
(603) 472-6627
Info@mcsnh.org