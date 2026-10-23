Manchester Choral Society Holiday Concert

Music to warm the darkest days of winter! The Manchester Choral Society celebrates its 66th season with Poulenc’s radiant “Gloria,” Saint-Saens’ lyrical “Christmas Oratorio,” and Vaughan-Williams’ timeless “Fantasia on Greensleeves.” Joined by strings, harp, organ, and a quintet of soloists, the seventy-voice chorus brings these enduring works to life in the beautiful acoustics of Ste. Marie Parish.

