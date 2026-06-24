Mamma Mania - #1 American ABBA Tribute
Mamma Mania - #1 American ABBA Tribute
Prepare to be transported back to the vibrant 1970s with the #1 booked American ABBA Tribute! Mamma Mania! brings the classic hits of one of pop music's most iconic groups to life. With their dazzling costumes, flawless harmonies, and captivating stage presence, this tribute captures the essence of ABBA’s unforgettable sound.
The Claremont Opera House
$35-$40 plus fees
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Claremont Opera House
(603) 542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
The Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House SquareClaremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-4433
boxoffice@cohnh.org