Maker Drop-In
Maker Drop-In
Free and for all ages! Drop into the Russo Atrium for an afternoon of art-making and creativity. All materials are free, and instructions are provided. No experience is necessary.
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hood Museum of Art
(603) 646–2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock StreetHanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu