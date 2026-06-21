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Maker Drop-In

Maker Drop-In

Free and for all ages! Drop into the Russo Atrium for an afternoon of art-making and creativity. All materials are free, and instructions are provided. No experience is necessary.

Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hood Museum of Art
(603) 646–2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock Street
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
http://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/

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