Maine Iris Annual Flower Show

The Maine Iris Society presents The Annual June Flower Show, Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 1:30 pm to 4 pm at the Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive, Auburn, Maine.

Free Admission!! Open to the public!!

Get ready to feast your eyes on a stunning display of tall bearded and Siberian iris, amazing Hosta leaves and gorgeous peony blooms. Come and vote for your favorite!

Bare-root dwarf iris will be available for $3.00 a double fan. Potted plants for sale, too.

URL:

Website: https://evvnt.com/events/?_ev_id=3641103

Date and Time: Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 13:30 - 16:00

Venue details: Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive, Auburn, Maine, 04210, United States

Category: Community | Gardening / Horticultural