© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As a 100% community-funded station, your sustained support is the heartbeat of our long-term health. Support NHPR with a sustaining or one-time gift today.

Maine Iris Annual Flower Show

First pick 2

Maine Iris Annual Flower Show

The Maine Iris Society presents The Annual June Flower Show, Saturday, June 13, 2026 from 1:30 pm to 4 pm at the Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive, Auburn, Maine.
Free Admission!! Open to the public!!

Get ready to feast your eyes on a stunning display of tall bearded and Siberian iris, amazing Hosta leaves and gorgeous peony blooms. Come and vote for your favorite!

Bare-root dwarf iris will be available for $3.00 a double fan. Potted plants for sale, too.

URL:
Website: https://evvnt.com/events/?_ev_id=3641103

Date and Time: Saturday, 13 June 2026 at 13:30 - 16:00

Venue details: Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive, Auburn, Maine, 04210, United States

Category: Community | Gardening / Horticultural

Auburn Middle School
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maine Iris Society
2072129256
sunnysidegardens@roadrunner.com
Auburn Middle School
38 Falcon Drive
Auburn, Maine 04210

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.