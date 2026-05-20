Lowell Carnival - Regatta Field

The carnival is coming to Lowell - Regatta Field May 21 through May 31. The carnival will be held at Regatta Field, Pawtucket Blvd, Lowell, MA 01854. The carnival will feature rides, games and food.

Ride unlimited rides during our discount ride promotion days, enjoy the sights and sounds of the midway with our more than 15 rides and make memories with your whole family! More information and to purchase discounted tickets visit www.fiestashows.com.

WHEN: The carnival will open at 6pm on weekdays. Saturday and Sunday we open at 1pm. Monday, Memorial Day we will open at 1pm. Typically the carnival closes between 10pm – 11pm on weekdays and Saturdays. Sundays are a little earlier.

FOR INFORMATION: Please contact FIESTA SHOWS at (978) 219-4232 or customersupport@fiestashows.com

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3641834-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Thu, 21 May 2026 18:00 - Sun, 31 May 2026 22:00

Venue details: Regatta Festival Field, 381 Pawtucket Boulevard, Lowell, Massachusetts, 01854, United States

Category: Community | Fairs