Love is Love Artisan Pride Market

Introducing the inaugural Love is Love Market - a free artisan marketplace celebrating Pride weekend in the heart of downtown Salem.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Old Town Hall (indoor) and Derby Square (outdoor) come alive with nearly 30 local makers, artists, and small businesses. This is a market built around the people who make things by hand, run their shops from kitchen tables and studio apartments, and pour everything they've got into what they create.

Browse handmade jewelry, original art, specialty foods, candles, ceramics, clothing, and so much more - all from creators across the North Shore and beyond. Our 2026 lineup includes illustrator Karen Hallion, Sarah Kelly Ceramics, Dragonfly Candle and Soap Co, Peace Florals, The Hippie Bean Co., Why Not Jewelry by Kirsty, Jack Attackk Clothing, Lory Sun Artistry, Wildwood Bindery, and The Witchery - with more than two dozen makers in all. Every purchase goes directly into the hands of the person who made it.

And there's a soundtrack to match: DJ Andrea Stamas takes over from noon to 3 PM with a Pride-themed, all-ages set - timed to kick off right as the parade rolls through downtown.

Love is Love Market is free and open to everyone. Bring your friends, bring your family, bring your whole crew. This is a day for celebrating community, creativity, and love in all its forms.

And don't stop at the Market - make the full day of it. Step off with the North Shore Pride Parade, celebrate at the North Shore Pride Festival on Salem Common, then shop the Market at Old Town Hall and Derby Square. Three blocks, one perfect Saturday.

Co-produced by Creative Collective and Love Letter Confections - real business support, real community building. Proudly sponsored by Jenni Stuart Fine Jewelry and Witch City Walking Tours, two Salem businesses helping us bring this inaugural year to life.

