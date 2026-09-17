Looking Glass Land - The Misadventures of a Girl Named Alice
Looking Glass Land - The Misadventures of a Girl Named Alice
The Community Players of Concord Children's Theatre Project is proud to present Looking Glass Land - The Misadventures of a Girl Named Alice. Appropriate and fun for audiences of all ages, the show embraces the imagination, humor and delightful absurdity of Carroll's world while giving Alice's adventures a playful theatrical twist.
Concord City Auditorium
$15 General Admission
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Community Players of Concord, NH, Children's Theatre Project
603-344-4747
nhdm40@comcast.net