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Local Poetry Night

Local Poetry Night

We are partnering with Moultonborough Public Library and the Friends of the Library to bring you a delightful evening with local poets at Castle in the Clouds! Mingle with poets over hors d’oeuvres and drinks while taking in the beautiful views from the Winnipesaukee Room, then hear poets Rodger Martin and Dennis Caldwell speak about their writing and poem discovery process. Following the poets’ comments, there will be an open mic opportunity to present your own short prose or poem.

You will also have the opportunity to purchase books directly from the authors and have them signed.

Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.

All ticket sales are final; no refunds, transfers to other days, or exchanges.

Castle in the Clouds
$25 per person
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Castle in the Clouds

Artist Group Info

programs@castleintheclouds.org
Castle in the Clouds
455 Old Mountain Road
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
(603) 476-5900
info@castleintheclouds.org
https://www.castleintheclouds.org/

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