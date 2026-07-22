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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Live Music with Bruce Marshall!

Live Music with Bruce Marshall!

The Kalled Gallery is heating up summer with live music by renowned singer, songwriter, guitarist, BRUCE MARSHALL! Immediately following our annual Opal Show, Bruce will be performing in the gallery. He has been entertaining for five decades with the likes of Toy Caldwell of the Marshall Tucker Band, Charlie Daniels, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Outlaws. He recently inked a recording and Publishing deal with the Verdict Music label with Sony Distribution and released the Bruce Marshall Group’s “Vintage to Verdict” in 2023, his 8th CD. He is currently working on his next CD release. His songs have been recorded by Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Kenny Neal, Micah Willis, James Montgomery, Michael Alman and others. We are fortunate to bring him to The Kalled Gallery for your enjoyment! Please join us, bring friends and enjoy an evening of great music, good snacks, and refreshments!

The Kalled Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Bruce Marshall
https://www.brucemarshall.com/home
The Kalled Gallery
33 North Main St
WOLFEBORO, New Hampshire 03894
6035693994
kalledgallery@kalledjewelrystudio.com
https://www.kalledjewelrystudio.com/

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