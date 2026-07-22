Live Music with Bruce Marshall!

The Kalled Gallery is heating up summer with live music by renowned singer, songwriter, guitarist, BRUCE MARSHALL! Immediately following our annual Opal Show, Bruce will be performing in the gallery. He has been entertaining for five decades with the likes of Toy Caldwell of the Marshall Tucker Band, Charlie Daniels, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Outlaws. He recently inked a recording and Publishing deal with the Verdict Music label with Sony Distribution and released the Bruce Marshall Group’s “Vintage to Verdict” in 2023, his 8th CD. He is currently working on his next CD release. His songs have been recorded by Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Kenny Neal, Micah Willis, James Montgomery, Michael Alman and others. We are fortunate to bring him to The Kalled Gallery for your enjoyment! Please join us, bring friends and enjoy an evening of great music, good snacks, and refreshments!