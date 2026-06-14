Live Music and Art at Aplomb
Live Music and Art at Aplomb
On Saturdays, we pair art + music!
Reservations requested 24 hrs in advance.
Register here: https://theaplombproject.org/music/
Current artist lineup:
6/13: Carol Coronis
6/20: Mike and Michelle Skinner
6/27: Aplomb Gala - no live music
7/4: Closed
7/11: Jake Smith
7/18: Rene Giust
7/25 and 8/1: TBD
8/8: Betsy Green
Check social media and our website for more updates!
Website: https://theaplombproject.org/gallery/
Facebook: Aplomb Gallery
Instagram: @aplomb_gallery
The Aplomb Project
$5-$25
Every week through Aug 08, 2026.
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
Artist Group Info
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org