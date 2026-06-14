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Live Music and Art at Aplomb

Live Music and Art at Aplomb

On Saturdays, we pair art + music!

Reservations requested 24 hrs in advance.

Register here: https://theaplombproject.org/music/

Current artist lineup:

6/13: Carol Coronis

6/20: Mike and Michelle Skinner

6/27: Aplomb Gala - no live music

7/4: Closed

7/11: Jake Smith

7/18: Rene Giust

7/25 and 8/1: TBD

8/8: Betsy Green

Check social media and our website for more updates!

Website: https://theaplombproject.org/gallery/

Facebook: Aplomb Gallery

Instagram: @aplomb_gallery

The Aplomb Project
$5-$25
Every week through Aug 08, 2026.
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project

Artist Group Info

danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
theaplombproject.org/

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