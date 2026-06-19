Lights, Camera, Acoustics: Studying New Hampshire’s Most Misunderstood Mammals

by Jessica Jones, PhD Student, Dartmouth College, Ecology, Evolution, Environment and Society

Cost: No charge to attend. Advance registration is required.

Bats are among the most fascinating and ecologically important animals in our region, yet they remain widely misunderstood. In this talk, we'll explore the diversity of worldwide and local bat species, the serious threats they face today, and the research techniques — including acoustic monitoring — being used to study them at Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest.

Bio: Jessica Jones is a third-year PhD student in the Ecology, Evolution, Environment, and Society program at Dartmouth College. She is largely interested in animal behavior, biodiversity, community ecology, and ecosystem resilience. She studies the phenology and seasonal activity patterns of insectivorous bats and their dynamic prey populations, within the temperate forests of New England, with particular interest in riparian forested landscapes. Her dissertation research will emphasize the use and refinement of unique ecological monitoring techniques in order to answer questions regarding spatiotemporal trends in insect abundance and diversity, and how this influences habitat usage and foraging ecology of bats.