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Let's Go Orienteering at Gunstock in Gilford!

Let's Go Orienteering at Gunstock in Gilford!

The Up North Orienteers invite the public to come try orienteering at the Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford on Sunday, May 31st. Participants may register and start any time between 10 AM and 1 PM.

With spring in full bloom, and with summer just around the corner, there is no better time to get out in the beautiful woods at Gunstock and try the sport of orienteering. It's the fun recreational activity that is appropriate for people of all ages and athletic abilities. You can participate individually or with friends and family.

Orienteering is an easy-to-learn sport that involves navigating between points using a map and compass. Think of it as treasure hunting in the woods if you like. Experienced orienteers will be on hand at the Gunstock resort to help newcomers learn the basics and get started on their first beginner's course. You can take part individually or as part of a group – it's a great activity for family or friends!

Additional information, including directions to the assembly and parking areas, may be found at the Up North Orienteers web site, https://upnoor.org/event/gunstock-mtn-resort-gilford/ . Questions may be sent to Jim Arsenault at jearsenault@gmail.com .

Gunstock Mountain Resort
$10 adults; $5 juniors: $30 family maximum
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Event Supported By

Up North Orienteers
unofam@aol.com
https://upnoor.org/
Gunstock Mountain Resort
719 Cherry Valley Road
Gilford, New Hampshire 03249
6032934341
services@gunstock.com
https://www.gunstock.com

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