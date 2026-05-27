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Lectures and Libations - Treasures of the Tides: The History and Mystery of Sea Glass

Lectures and Libations - Treasures of the Tides: The History and Mystery of Sea Glass

Unearth tales of pirates, shipwrecks, and material culture through the lens of sea glass with North Hampton Public Library and Throwback Brewery!

Discover the irresistible allure of beachcombing along New England’s storied coastline, where whispers of 16th-century shipwrecks and pirates still linger in the sand. Historian and folklorist Roxie Zwicker explores what sea glass is, how it forms, and how to successfully find and identify these ocean-worn treasures. Drawing from her remarkable collection of more than 4,000 pieces—some dating back to the 17th century—she brings each find to life with dramatic, history-rich stories that reveal how these artifacts made their journey into the sea. Along the way, pick up practical tips and tricks to begin your own beachcombing adventures with a sharper eye and a deeper appreciation for the past.

Throwback Brewery
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

Artist Group Info

Roxie Zwicker
roxiezwicker@gmail.com
https://newenglandcuriosities.com/
Throwback Brewery
7 Hobbs Road
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862

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