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Lectures and Libations - The Capital Crime of Witchcraft

Lectures and Libations - The Capital Crime of Witchcraft

Dig through the archives and uncover the history of seventeenth century witchcraft with North Hampton Public Library and Throwback Brewery!

On first impression, the witchcraft trials of the Colonial era may seem to have been nothing but a free-for-all, fraught with hysterics. Historian Margo Burns explores an array of prosecutions in seventeenth century New England, using primary source manuscripts –from first formal complaints to arrest warrants, indictments to death warrants, and the reversals of excommunications years after the fact– demonstrating how methodically and logically early court systems worked. This program focuses on the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692 and 1693, when nineteen people were hanged and one crushed to death, but also examines a variety of other cases against women in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Throwback Brewery
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
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Artist Group Info

Margo Burns
margoburns@gmail.com
Throwback Brewery
7 Hobbs Road
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862

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