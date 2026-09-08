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Lecture: After General Stark: Family, Ambition, and a Changing New Hampshire

Lecture: After General Stark: Family, Ambition, and a Changing New Hampshire

The legend of Revolutionary General John Stark loomed large over the generations that followed him, even decades after his death. In this talk, author Jane D. Cairns introduces her new novel, Exalted Objects, and the generation of Starks who inspired it. The novel traces the family’s legacy and the world they inhabited: a New Hampshire transformed by railroads and industrial development and profoundly shaped by the experience of the Civil War.

New Hampshire Historical Society
$10 for nonmembers.
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar

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