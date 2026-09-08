Lecture: After General Stark: Family, Ambition, and a Changing New Hampshire
Lecture: After General Stark: Family, Ambition, and a Changing New Hampshire
The legend of Revolutionary General John Stark loomed large over the generations that followed him, even decades after his death. In this talk, author Jane D. Cairns introduces her new novel, Exalted Objects, and the generation of Starks who inspired it. The novel traces the family’s legacy and the world they inhabited: a New Hampshire transformed by railroads and industrial development and profoundly shaped by the experience of the Civil War.
New Hampshire Historical Society
$10 for nonmembers.
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org