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Le Freak Disco Dance Party with DJ Chad Banks

Le Freak Disco Dance Party with DJ Chad Banks

Dance through the decades at Le Freak, a disco party that starts with the timeless classics of the 70s and evolves into modern interpretations from nu disco to disco house and beyond.

Expect a seamless blend of eras where vintage grooves meet today's dance floor energy, all selected and mixed live by DJ Chad Banks.

About the DJ
DJ Chad Banks is a New Hampshire based DJ known for high energy, genre-blending sets rooted in house music and dance culture. With a residency at The Press Room in Portsmouth and regular appearances across New England including Portland, ME and Boston, he has built a reputation for packed dance floors and thoughtfully curated nights that keep people moving.

We're excited to feature Maeve's Mobile Cocktail Hour, serving up handcrafted cocktails on-site so you can sip while you dance, so no BYOB for this event.

21+ Event
No outside alcohol allowed
Tickets: $10.00 advance | $15.00 day of show

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England and we have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Price: General Admission: USD 15.00

Category: Nightlife | Nightclub

Venue Details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Rockingham Ballroom
General Admission: USD 15.00
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

rockingham ballroom
6034488000
ward.james.p@gmail.com
Rockingham Ballroom
22 Ash Swamp Road
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
6036737683
alsaloky@aol.com
www.rockinballroom.club

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