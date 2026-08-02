Lantern-Making Workshop
Lantern-Making Workshop
Join the Arts Council of Tamworth and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy to make decorative lanterns in advance of the CLC's annual Parade of Lights! Free and fun for all, but registration is suggested so that we can ensure adequate supplies.
Cook Memorial Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
Cook Memorial Library
93 Main StreetTamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org