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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Lantern-Making Workshop

Lantern-Making Workshop

Join the Arts Council of Tamworth and the Chocorua Lake Conservancy to make decorative lanterns in advance of the CLC's annual Parade of Lights! Free and fun for all, but registration is suggested so that we can ensure adequate supplies.

Cook Memorial Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
ArtsTamworth.org
Cook Memorial Library
93 Main Street
Tamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org
https://tamworthlibrary.org/

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