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Lakes Region Fall/Holiday Craft Fair

Lakes Region Fall/Holiday Craft Fair

Lakes Region Fall into the Holidays Craft Fair The Gilford Youth Center is excited to host our Annual Craft Fair on: Saturday, November 7th, 2026, from 9am-2pm This indoor craft fair is free admission and will host 50+ vendors of all talents, raffles (benefiting the GYC's Mobile Meals Program) and concessions will be available for purchase. Be sure not to miss this great event, put it on your calendar!

Food and Drinks will be available for purchase.

The Gilford Youth Center, Michelle Rizzitano & Scott Hodsdon are the only contacts for this event: 603.524.6978 office@gilfordyouthcenter.com

The Gilford Youth Center
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Gilford Youth Center
6035246978
office@gilfordyouthcenter.com
The Gilford Youth Center
19 Potter Hill Rd
Gilford, New Hampshire 03249

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