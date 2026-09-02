Join us for the Laconia Middle School Music Department Craft Fair on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Laconia Middle School!

Shop a wide variety of local crafters, makers, artists, bakers, and small businesses all in one place. With vendors offering everything from handmade gifts and home décor to sweet treats, specialty foods, art, accessories, and more, it’s a great opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses.

The craft fair is a fundraiser benefiting the Laconia Middle School Music Department and its students.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Come shop local, support our young musicians, and spend the day with us!