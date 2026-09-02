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Laconia Middle School Music Department Craft Fair

Laconia Middle School Music Department Craft Fair

Join us for the Laconia Middle School Music Department Craft Fair on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Laconia Middle School!

Shop a wide variety of local crafters, makers, artists, bakers, and small businesses all in one place. With vendors offering everything from handmade gifts and home décor to sweet treats, specialty foods, art, accessories, and more, it’s a great opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses.

The craft fair is a fundraiser benefiting the Laconia Middle School Music Department and its students.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Come shop local, support our young musicians, and spend the day with us!

Laconia Middle School
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Laconia Middle School Music Department
(603)524-4632
lhsbandcraftfair@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

chels.roberts715@gmail.com
Laconia Middle School
150 McGrath St
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246

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