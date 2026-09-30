KSC Contemporary Ensemble and Video Game Ensemble
KSC Contemporary Ensemble and Video Game Ensemble
This concert will not disappoint! Regardless of your musical interest, this concert will have something for everyone to enjoy.
The Contemporary Ensemble is directed by Dr. Megan Dillon.
Student-led Video Game Ensemble will present upbeat thematic arrangements from your favorite video game!
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Apr 2027
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168