Kittery Community Market | Sunday, November 1st | 10-2 PM
Kittery Community Market | Sunday, November 1st | 10-2 PM
November 1st at Kittery Community Market
Plan Your Visit
Date: Sunday, November 1st, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
35+ Vendors
Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine
Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings
Musician: William Gearin
We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit
Bumper Crop
This Sunday at the Market
Welcome November with a Sunday at the market and another chance to connect with the people who grow, bake, harvest, prepare, and create locally. William Gearin will provide the live music as we begin the final month of our outdoor season.
Shop for fresh produce, flowers, meat, seafood, eggs, prepared foods, baked goods, vegan and gluten-free items, all-natural soap and skin care, refillables, knife and tool sharpening, and handmade artisan crafts. Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.
Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co • Golden Harvest • Tapley Insurance • Irene Bowen, Edward Jones • Tributary Brewing Co • Blue Mermaid • Aland Realty • Kennebunk Savings • Carl's Meat Market • Kittery Trading Post • Life Starts Here Chiropractic • Alice + Bird Interiors • Footprints Food Pantry • Plates for Change • Pepperrell Cove • Piscataqua Animal Hospital • Kittery Eye • Sages Entertainment
Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.
Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com
Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3862882-0?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3862882-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3862882-3?pid=10413