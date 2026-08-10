Kittery Community Market Halloween Market - October 25, 2026

Kittery Community Market Halloween Market

Trick-or-Treating with Market Vendors

Costume Party

Magic and Balloon Art: Sages Entertainment

Live Music: Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

35+ Vendors

Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine

Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid’s PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit

Bumper Crop

A Community-Favorite Halloween Tradition

Our Halloween Market is back for a Sunday filled with costumes, treats, music, and a little market-day magic. Trick-or-treat through the vendor booths, join the costume party, and enjoy magic and balloon art from Sages Entertainment while the Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group fills Post Office Square with live music. Come dressed for fun, bring a tote for your market finds, and make a full fall Sunday of it.

Shop for fresh produce, flowers, meat, seafood, eggs, prepared foods, baked goods, vegan and gluten-free items, all-natural soap and skin care, refillables, knife and tool sharpening, and handmade artisan crafts. Located at Post Office Square, it’s easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co • Golden Harvest • Tapley Insurance • Irene Bowen, Edward Jones • Tributary Brewing Co • Blue Mermaid • Aland Realty • Kennebunk Savings • Carl’s Meat Market • Kittery Trading Post • Life Starts Here Chiropractic • Alice + Bird Interiors • Footprints Food Pantry • Plates for Change • Pepperrell Cove • Piscataqua Animal Hospital • Kittery Eye • Sages Entertainment

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

